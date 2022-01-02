X-Ray Results Are In For Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Ole Miss starting quarterback and projected first-round pick Matt Corral left in the first quarter of Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl with an apparent lower body injury.

Early on Sunday morning, following the Rebels’ 21-7 loss, head coach Lane Kiffin gave a positive update on his quarterback’s diagnosis.

According to David Ubben of The Athletic, Kiffin revealed that Corral’s X-ray came back negative. The quarterback is scheduled to undergo further evaluation and testing, but seems to have passed the first major barrier.

Corral went down with a knee injury after his leg got rolled up on in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl. He limped off the field with the help of Ole Miss trainers.

However, that wasn’t the last that college football fans would see of Corral on Saturday night. The 22-year-old returned to the sideline with crutches to watch his team play out the remainder of their New Year’s Day bowl.

Corral’s presence was a remarkable sight to see, especially in a year where many key players opted out of bowl games. After the end of the regular season, the Ole Miss quarterback explained why he wanted to suit up and play for his team one last time in the Sugar Bowl.

“I mean, it was just my teammates … I never questioned it … If I was them [Ole Miss teammates], in their shoes and they had a quarterback in the same position … I just couldn’t live with what they would think of me,” Corral said prior to Saturday’s game. “Like just leaving and just being like ‘alright that was the last game’ and nobody knowing that was the last game.”

Corral’s decision to play might’ve led to the untimely injury, but it sounds like the quarterback wouldn’t change a thing. Hopefully, he can heal up quickly and be ready to play soon after he hears his name called on the first night of the NFL Draft.