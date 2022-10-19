College Basketball Coach Wants NCAA Tournament To Double In Size

COLUMBIA, MO - JANUARY 24: The Missouri Tigers mascot, Truman, joins arms with cheerleaders to sing the school anthem after the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena on January 24, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers with a final score of 61-60 to win the game.(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In 2011, the NCAA tournament expanded to 68 teams. Although it's a stacked field to begin with, Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates would support another expansion.

Speaking to the media this week, Gates said he'd like the NCAA to double its field for the tournament.

"I would like to see it double, to be honest with you," Gates said, via Kyle Tucker. "There are some great coaches left out of the tournament and some great players we don’t get to see."

Though we can't knock Gates for his opinion, the thought of 136 teams competing for a national championship seems a bit extreme.

Unsurprisingly, college basketball fans are against this idea.

"March madness is the only part of the college basketball that keeps it relevant," one fan said. "If they water down that product they very well may lose the sports ability to make money."

Another fan wrote, "Well they’re obviously not great enough if they can’t make a 68 team field."

There might be a few flaws with the current state of college hoops, but the structure of the NCAA tournament isn't one of them.