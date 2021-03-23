College Basketball World Reacts To The Kim English News

Former Missouri star and Detroit Pistons guard Kim English is getting his first crack at a college head coaching job at age 32.

English, who has spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Tennessee, has been hired as the new head men’s basketball coach at George Mason. The school announced the move moments ago.

English is considered to be a rising star in the coaching ranks. Prior to working at Tennessee, he was on staff at Colorado and Tulsa following a three-year professional playing career that included stints in the NBA, G League and overseas.

While at Missouri, English was a two-time All-Big 12 third-team selection and was named Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament as a senior. He finished his career with averages of 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while connecting on 39 percent of his three-point attempts.

Let me just say that writing this piece about English makes me feel old. I can distinctly remember him as one of the top players on an outstanding 2011-12 Missouri team, which went won the Big 12 Tournament title and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before being shocked by 15th-seeded Norfolk State.

Now, English will have a chance to see if he can duplicating his playing success as a head coach. Best of luck to him.