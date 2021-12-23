Several notable quarterbacks have already entered the NCAA transfer portal this December. On Thursday morning, we learned that Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak will also enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Bazelak has plenty of experience as a starter. During his time at Missouri, he had 5,058 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

In his announcement post, Bazelak acknowledged that he didn’t want to make this decision until after the Armed Forces Bowl.

“This has been a tough decision that I have been thinking about for the last several weeks, but I wanted to be available for my team one last time in the bowl game,” Bazelak wrote. “After much prayer and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Mizzou!”

Here’s the full post from Bazelak:

Bazelak, a sophomore, could be of use to a program in need of help at quarterback. Although he struggled with interceptions this season, he has shown that he can handle the pressure that comes with playing in the SEC.

Missouri, meanwhile, should be in good hands with Brady Cook. He completed 27-of-34 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown against Army on Wednesday.