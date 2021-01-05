Former Ohio State wideout Mookie Cooper has made his transfer decision – and it looks like he’ll be heading home.

Cooper committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes and joined the team in January of 2020. The four-star recruit didn’t see any playing time this season, though, as he was buried on Ohio State’s loaded receiver depth chart.

Cooper announced last December he had entered the NCAA transfer portal as a result. He’s already made a decision on where he’ll be heading next.

The former Buckeye is heading to the SEC where he’ll now play for the Missouri Tigers, Cooper announced Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri native is heading home.

Take a look below.

This is a big pickup for Missouri, a program potentially on the rise within the SEC. Mookie Cooper was the No. 93 overall player and No. 16 wide receiver in the 2019 class, per the 247Sports composite score.

The electric slot receiver should get plenty of playing time in Missouri’s offense. The Tigers’ passing attack is one of the most explosive in the SEC.

Ohio State, meanwhile, won’t fret over Cooper’s departure. The transfer portal is receiving a massive influx this year. More names are expected to enter over the coming weeks.

The Buckeyes will remain focused on their task at hand, though. Ohio State faces powerhouse Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship next week after upsetting Clemson.