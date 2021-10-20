Luther Burden, No. 6 Recruit In 2022 Class, Announces Commitment

Luther Burden, the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 2 receiver in the 2022 class, announced his commitment on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver is a five-star prospect out of the state of Illinois. After receiving a number of impressive offers, he narrowed down his list to Alabama, Georgia and Missouri earlier this year.

Alabama and Georgia land prospects like Burden all the time. Missouri, meanwhile, knows it needs to recruit at a higher level be somewhat competitive against the SEC’s best. Mission accomplished.

Burden announced on Tuesday night that he’s heading to Missouri to play for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.

Five-star WR Luther Burden has committed to Mizzou. Huge get for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 19, 2021

Luther Burden mentioned during his commitment that playing close to home is a priority.

Georgia made a late push to land the five star, but Missouri won him over in the end.

“All these schools have been a great experience for me and this has been the most difficult decision of my life,” Burden said, via 247Sports. “I chose Mizzou because I want to be the first — big recruits in St. Louis go to places like Georgia and Alabama and I want to stay home and take our talents to Missouri. It just feels like I need to be there and I need to make a change in my own state.”

These are the kind of recruiting wins that’ll land Missouri back on the SEC map.

Burden will graduate from high school early and join the Tigers in January of 2022.