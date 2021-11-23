The Spun

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz Has Harsh Comment On Dan Mullen’s Exit

Eli Drinkwitz on the sidelines.COLUMBIA, MO - NOVEMBER 13: Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz on the sidelines during an SEC football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers on Nov 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz turned a lot of heads when he trolled former Florida coach Dan Mullen during this past Saturday’s press conference. Then, just one day after Missouri knocked off Florida, it was announced that Mullen was fired.

During an appearance on 1010XL this Tuesday afternoon, Drinkwitz was asked about Florida parting ways with Mullen. His response was quite blunt to say the least.

“My father-in-law is a farmer, and there’s an old saying: You reap what you sow,” Drinkwitz said. “If you sow kindness, you reap kindness. If you sow jackass-ability, you get jackass-ability.”

Drinkwitz doesn’t sound too upset that Mullen lost his job on Sunday, that’s for sure.

Drinkwitz admit that he has jabbed people in the past, but he knows that it can always come back to haunt him.

There has been serious beef between Drinkwitz and Mullen since their 2020 meeting. Following the Gators’ win over the Tigers last year, Mullen showed up to his postgame press conference wearing a Darth Vader Halloween costume.

Drinkwitz fired back at Mullen after the Tigers beat the Gators this weekend, saying “May the force be with you.”

For now, it appears Drinkwitz will get the last laugh as far as this feud is concerned. After all, he seems to be doing well for himself in his second year at Missouri.

