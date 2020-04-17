SEC Football Coach Reportedly Agrees To Take Salary Deduction

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has “volunteered” to take a salary reduction in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unprecendented global health circumstances have put universities in difficult times in regards to expenses. While it’s still uncertain as to whether the 2020 college football season will take place, the end of winter and springs sports have put plenty of schools in a bind.

To help the University of Missouri cope with the widespread financial struggles, Drinkwitz has “volunteered” to take a salary reduction. Although, it’s important to note Missouri requested the university’s staff and coaches take a pay cut on a volunteer basis.

The staff and coaches have until Apr. 21st to make a decision. The pay cut is a 10 percent salary cut, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Missouri hired Drinkwitz at the end of the 2019 season. The former Appalachian State head coach replaced Barry Odom after a sub-par 6-6 season – and a 3-5 SEC record – in 2019.

Drinkwitz’ contract is a six-year deal that pays him $4 million per each year of the deal. After a successful year with Appalachian State, the Tigers are hoping their new head coach turns things around at Mizzou.

Many other schools are expected to request coaches take similar temporary pay cuts until the pandemic’s impact is lessened.