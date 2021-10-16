Watch: Tennessee Crowd’s Reaction To Lane Kiffin Going Viral

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin did not receive a warm welcome when he stepped on the field at Neyland Stadium this Saturday. In fact, he was showered with boos.

Kiffin isn’t very popular in Knoxville due to the way he handled his departure over a decade ago. He only spent the 2009 season as the head coach of Tennessee’s football program before making his way over to USC.

With that being said, the scene in Knoxville tonight was quite entertaining. After being booed for roughly 20 seconds straight, Kiffin waved at the crowd.

There were several videos of Kiffin’s entrance that were shared on social media. Clearly, he’s “Public Enemy No. 1” tonight.

Talk about entering a hostile environment.

Kiffin usually embraces the villain role, so he shouldn’t mind the crowd’s reaction. Besides, if the Rebels take care of business tonight against the Volunteers, he’ll get the last laugh.

Tonight’s game between Ole Miss and Tennessee is officially underway. College football fans can watch this showdown on SEC Network.