Talented DE Recruit Tobechi Okoli Releases Loaded Top 8

Kansas City’s Tobechi Okoli is one of the most talented defensive ends in the class of 2021. Today, he announced a new top eight schools list.

Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, and his home state Missouri Tigers crack the list out of the SEC. They’re joined by Kansas State, Michigan, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. It’s a pretty strong list of contenders.

“I will be focusing on these schools moving forward,” Okoli tweeted earlier. “I am very grateful to every college and coach that has recruited me up to this point.” He did not indicate a timeline for his decision as of now.

“I sat down and evaluated the pros and cons of every school and determined that these eight schools could all help me reach my dreams the best,” Okoli told 247Sports about the new list. Of the eight, he said Missouri, Kansas State, and Nebraska are the ones he’s most familiar with. He cited his strong relationship with all three coaching staffs.

247Sports‘ composite rankings have Tobechi Okoli as the No. 553 recruit nationally.

He’s the No. 37 strongside defensive end in the country, per the site. He comes in at No. 7 in the state of Missouri.

The Lincoln College Prep star is considering some of the newest offers he’s landed. Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan all came through with offers in April, while Auburn just came through with an offer last week.