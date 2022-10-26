Only 2 SEC Programs Are Averaging 100 Percent Attendance

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 08: Sony Michel #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on November 8, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As usual, SEC college football programs are doing well in the attendance world this season.

According to the conference, every program in the league is averaging 96% capacity except for Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt, and MSU and Mizzou are at just under 90%.

The only two schools in the league who have had 100% attendance: Georgia and Kentucky.

Georgia makes sense, as the Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and are currently undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country.

As for Kentucky, that might seem a bit surprising, but the Wildcat football fanbase has been revitalized by Mark Stoops in recent years, and BBN has packed Kroger Stadium for five home games so far this season.

We're sure that Kentucky will have a full house when the Wildcats host Georgia on November 19, especially if the Bulldogs are still the top-ranked team.