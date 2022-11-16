Paul Finebaum Asked If SEC Will Have 2 Teams In College Football Playoff

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are two conferences that have at least a puncher's chance at getting two teams into the College Football Playoff: the Big Ten and SEC.

On Get Up this morning, ESPN's Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum weighed in on which conference has a better chance of holding down multiple playoff spots.

Dinich went with the SEC, and Finebaum went on to say the fact that there are three teams in the mix for the league, as opposed to two for the Big Ten, helps the SEC's cause.

“I think it’s pretty good if a couple things happen (for the SEC) because they have so many combinations," Finebaum said, via SDS. "They have the LSU combination, beating Georgia. Georgia would be automatic undefeated and with the resume. Tennessee has a case as well with a 27-point win at LSU and of course the win over Alabama.”

Currently, Georgia is the only SEC team in the top four. The top-ranked Bulldogs are followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

Ohio State and Michigan will essentially hold a play-in game for the CFP next weekend. Tennessee, LSU and USC are lurking just outside the top four to potentially steal a bid.