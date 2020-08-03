Paul Finebaum Has 1 Big Takeaway From SEC’s Schedule Decision

The SEC’s decision to restrict their 2020 college football season to in-conference games only and start the season in late-September was a controversial one. But Paul Finebaum – as always – has a unique take on the decision.

In his weekly radio spot with WJOX in Alabama via 247Sports, Finebaum’s biggest takeaway was the timing and the date. He explained that not starting the season until September 26 gives the SEC all kinds of time to figure things out.

“I think the most significant part of the SEC announcement was the timing, the date,” Finebaum said. “No one saw September 26 as the start of the season. Going back six weeks, you started hearing the 19th as a date. Let’s start two weeks late, that way we can make the non-conference games easier…”

Finebaum also brought up the issue of schools allowing students back on campus. He also believes that starting the season later than everyone else allows the SEC to gauge how the coronavirus is affecting students and student-athletes leading up to the season.

“The commissioner said it as well, that the presidents are concerned about students coming back to campus. Students are essential to the college football season. They’re coming back on campus. They’re essential to the schools pocketing money and tuition.

“(The SEC) want to see, I believe, how does the student population work,” Finebaum said. “Do we see serious outbreaks? Do we see minimal outbreaks? How does that trickle down to the college football players? They also, secondarily, want to see how the NFL starts off. It would start on Week 2 of the college football season. To me, it’s a very cautious announcement…”

What do you think of Finebaum’s take on the matter?