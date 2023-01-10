Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason.

Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his "momentum" program right now.

“I think it’s Auburn, and not because they have landed any one specific player," Finebaum said, via 247Sports. "To me, for the first time in three years, Auburn is moving forward versus just being stuck in the mud and with a coach who simply didn’t understand the way the current structure of college football works. I’m not predicting anything dramatic yet, because I really think we need to get a better look at what the roster looks like. But at least I feel momentum at Auburn, and that is a new story because we haven’t seen that in a while.”

The last three seasons have been mediocre ones for Auburn. The Gus Malzahn Era ended with a 6-5 record in 2020, and Bryan Harsin's two-year tenure (overall record 11-14) was a disaster.

Freeze's hiring was not without controversy given his past, but Auburn is betting on his proven SEC track record at Ole Miss following him to The Plains. Since being hired by the Tigers on Nov. 29, Freeze has added a slew of transfer commitments and is likely not done in that area.

Freeze's first game at AU will be at home against UMass on Sept. 2. After a road trip to Cal, the Tigers return to Jordan-Hare for a date with Samford on Sept. 16.

A 3-0 start is not out of the question, but that's when things start to get hard. Auburn's next three games are at Texas A&M, at home against Georgia and at LSU.