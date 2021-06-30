Paul Finebaum Reveals How 2 SEC Teams Can Make CFB Playoff

The 2021 college football season is still a few months away, but Paul Finebaum is already showing his support for the SEC.

During Wednesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum discussed which conferences are most likely to have two teams make the College Football Playoff.

Dinich surprised a lot of fans with her prediction, as she said Oklahoma and Iowa State will make the College Football Playoff. Finebaum, meanwhile, seems all in on Alabama and Georgia.

“Nobody should be too surprised by this answer, but it’s the SEC, Greeny,” Finebaum said. “It’s really simple – Georgia plays Clemson in the first game of the year and if they win that game, I think they can even afford to lose Alabama later on.”

Finebaum also shared his thoughts on Dinich’s prediction regarding the Big 12. It’s safe to say that he’s not a big believer in Iowa State.

“If Iowa State loses to Oklahoma, where are they going to go for strength of schedule? Alabama can run the table and get in, they could maybe lose to Texas A&M and get in. This is not because I work for the SEC Network – well, maybe I shouldn’t have said that. The point is Alabama and Georgia have a much better chance. I think Oklahoma is a serious threat, but Iowa State? C’mon. They will not go undefeated and they will not get in.”

.@CFBHeather says the Big 12, not the SEC, will get two teams in the CFP this year: Oklahoma and Iowa State 👀 pic.twitter.com/8sjfBW58kr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 30, 2021

The Big 12 has been very unpredictable for the past few seasons, so banking on two programs from the conference to make the College Football Playoff is a bold move on Dinich’s part.

As for Finebaum, his prediction will look really good if Georgia can knock off Clemson in its season opener.