Paul Finebaum Shares What He’s Hearing From The SEC

With four SEC games being postponed this week due to COVID-19, fans are getting very frustrated. But ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is hearing that it isn’t just SEC fans getting annoyed at how the virus is affecting the season.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum revealed that some people in the SEC are getting fed up with player behavior. He believes that this past Halloween may have been a super-spreader event for players “tired of following protocols.”

“It’s a mess. There’s a lot of frustration within the SEC about player behavior,” Finebaum said, via HawgSports.com. “At this point in the season — we’re in mid-November — players are getting tired of following protocols. Halloween was a week and a half ago and some think that may have been the super-spreader.”

The proof is in the pudding unfortunately. The SEC was doing fine outside of the occasional missed game for the first few weeks of the season. But four games being canceled this week alone is a sign that things are getting worse.

Paul Finebaum made it clear that the SEC cannot allow this week’s postponed Alabama-LSU game to be canceled. Such a move would be “a blow” to the conference’s image.

“The thing about contact tracing is that it doesn’t take much. We’ve seen this many times before,” Finebaum said. “But the interesting thing is that Alabama really doesn’t need to do anything … they’re at least one of the top 2 or 3 teams in the country if not the best. But just think about the Alabama-LSU game being scrubbed. We sat here a year ago talking about that game literally all week. All eyes were on that game. The president was at the game. If that game goes by the wayside, that’s a blow to the image of the SEC.”

What can the SEC do to stop the surge in COVID-19 cases among teams?