Report: ‘Big’ SEC Name Is Hitting The Transfer Portal

The NCAA transfer portal has been hopping the last few weeks, and a new report says a major name out of the SEC is set to join the party.

Trent Smallwood, a recruiting analyst from Rivals.com’s University of Georgia site, caused a stir this afternoon when he tweeted that a “big name in the SEC” is about to hit the transfer portal.

Smallwood didn’t give any hint of who this young man might be, nor did he give any insight into when the unnamed player will enter the portal. Still, the juiciness of this vague rumor has gotten the masses talking.

A big name in the #SEC is about to hit the transfer portal…….👀 — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) January 1, 2021

One would think that Smallwood is referring to a Georgia player, considering he works for a Georgia site.

However, given the fact he covers recruiting, Smallwood has likely built connections with players at programs throughout the SEC, so there’s no guarantee that he’s talking about a Bulldog.

At The Spun, we can tell you that our sources haven’t indicated any major SEC players entering the portal just yet, but we’ll keep you posted when we find out about one.