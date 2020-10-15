The Spun

Report: Multiple SEC Schools To Be Punished For Violating Protocol

As the SEC continues to struggle with combatting COVID-19, the league will reportedly be punishing multiple schools for violating protocols.

According to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough, multiple schools will be docked $100,000 in conference revenue for not following the rules. It has not been reported which schools will be targeted.

Last week, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a stern warning to coaches and athletic directors, promising penalties for not adhering to COVID-19 regulations.

“Do not relax — and do not let those around you relax — because of a few weeks of success,” Sankey wrote in the memo.

This week, two SEC football games–Missouri vs. Vanderbilt and LSU vs. Florida–were postponed due to positive tests and contact tracing. Additionally, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and AD Greg Byrne also tested positive for COVID-19.

The initial reported penalty is a $100,000 fine, with subsequent $100,000 deductions coming for any further infractions.

There are currently five SEC football games still scheduled to be played this weekend, including No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night.


