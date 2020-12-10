The Spun

Report: Here’s What The SEC’s Announcement Is About

Alabama players tackling Georgia running back D'Andre Swift during the SEC college football championship game.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: D'Andre Swift #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs is tackled by the Alabama Crimson Tide defense in the first half during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the SEC teased a “a significant announcement” related to the conference coming later today at 6 p.m. ET.

Immediately, speculation ran rampant. Now, we have an idea of what the actual news might be, thanks to The Athletic’s Andy Staples.

According to Staples, the SEC intends to announced that Disney/ESPN has purchased the television rights to the conference’s top football game each week. This signifies a major shift in the college football TV landscape.

For years, CBS has owned the “SEC Game of the Week” package and still does until 2023, though Staples says they could be persuaded to surrender the rights early for the right price.

Overall, this looks like a huge transaction for Disney/ESPN. The network will have access to the most attractive matchup from the best conference in the country.

At the same time, the SEC on CBS is an institution and has been for decades. Some of the greatest games in the storied history of the league have been played on that platform.

It will be bittersweet seeing that all come to an end, though no doubt ESPN will produce a high-quality product in its place.


