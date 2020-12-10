Report: Here’s What The SEC’s Announcement Is About

Earlier this afternoon, the SEC teased a “a significant announcement” related to the conference coming later today at 6 p.m. ET.

Immediately, speculation ran rampant. Now, we have an idea of what the actual news might be, thanks to The Athletic’s Andy Staples.

According to Staples, the SEC intends to announced that Disney/ESPN has purchased the television rights to the conference’s top football game each week. This signifies a major shift in the college football TV landscape.

For years, CBS has owned the “SEC Game of the Week” package and still does until 2023, though Staples says they could be persuaded to surrender the rights early for the right price.

Overall, this looks like a huge transaction for Disney/ESPN. The network will have access to the most attractive matchup from the best conference in the country.

At the same time, the SEC on CBS is an institution and has been for decades. Some of the greatest games in the storied history of the league have been played on that platform.

It will be bittersweet seeing that all come to an end, though no doubt ESPN will produce a high-quality product in its place.