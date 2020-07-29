Report: SEC ‘Moving Closer’ To New Football Schedule

The Big Ten and Pac-12 wasted no time this month announcing a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season. Well, it appears the SEC could follow their lead in the coming days.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the SEC is “moving closer” to a conference-only schedule that would include 10 games. This would mean that teams would add another two games against conference opponents to their schedule.

SEC athletic directors reportedly agreed on this matter Wednesday and are expected to meet Thursday to discuss this matter. An official decision might not emerge until next week, per Dellenger.

Over the past few weeks, the SEC has been brainstorming contingency plans for this fall. There is so much uncertainty surrounding this season that even a conference-only schedule might not work.

NEWS: The #SEC is moving closer to a conference-only 10-game schedule, sources tell @SINow. ADs agreed on the matter Wednesday and presidents are expected to meet Thursday, though they may delay a decision until next week. This is a fluid situation. https://t.co/er591whOF0 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 29, 2020

At this juncture though, it makes sense for teams to ditch non-conference games for this year. It would allow schools to limit the amount of travel during the season.

Not seeing LSU and Texas battle it out in Baton Rouge this fall would sting, but not having a season at all would hurt even more.

Conferences around the country are trying their best to make sure college football is played in some capacity this fall. For that reason alone, fans should be accepting of whatever decision is made.

SEC fans, would you be comfortable with a conference-only schedule this upcoming season?