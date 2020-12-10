The SEC Is Making A ‘Significant’ Announcement Tonight

A “significant announcement” is coming from the SEC this evening. No one seems to have a great idea of what it is though.

This afternoon, the league announced that commissioner Greg Sankey will speak to the media at 6 p.m. ET.

Obviously, most figure this is football-focused. We are nearing the end of the season, and are just weeks from an Alabama vs. Florida SEC Title game.

Perhaps the most notable option has to do with the league’s TV deal. The SEC already has deep partnerships with the ESPN, with which is launched SEC Network years ago. Last year, it was reported that the CBS ceased negotiations with the league to renew its own contract. Disney, ESPN’s parent company, has its Investor Day today, which has many speculating about a big new deal between the league and network.

SEC announces commissioner Greg Sankey will address media at 6 p.m. ET for "a significant announcement" related to the league. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 10, 2020

This may or may not be related to the SEC “significant” announcement tonight: Today is Disney’s Investor Day and the SEC and Disney have been deep in talks about a TV deal. https://t.co/c58PiuWl6F — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 10, 2020

Of course, that may not be it at all. Plenty around the college football internet have weighed in with their ideas for what this could mean. Many of them are obviously not too serious.

BREAKING: Rumors swirling that Commissioner @GregSankey will challenge B1G commissioner Kevin Warren to a cage match during his announcement tonight. Big if true. #SEC #CFBPlayoff — Saturday Down South (@SDS) December 10, 2020

West Virginia to the SEC confirmed. Announcement on Tuesday at 4PM in the Jerry West Lounge. https://t.co/DcultShF1p — The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) December 10, 2020

All SEC theme music being replaced with Evermore https://t.co/1xxyDy1o8Y — raysh (@rayshmor) December 10, 2020

Finebaum new SEC Czar https://t.co/aEBlKzLfb2 — Lucas Punkari (@lpunkari) December 10, 2020

We’ll find out whatever this big news is in a few short hours. The TV deal definitely makes the most sense given the timing, and is a significant deal for the future of the conference.

Check back for more at 6 p.m. ET when Sankey speaks to the media.

[Adam Rittenberg]