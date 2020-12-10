The Spun

The SEC Is Making A ‘Significant’ Announcement Tonight

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey talks before SEC conference tournament.NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A “significant announcement” is coming from the SEC this evening. No one seems to have a great idea of what it is though.

This afternoon, the league announced that commissioner Greg Sankey will speak to the media at 6 p.m. ET.

Obviously, most figure this is football-focused. We are nearing the end of the season, and are just weeks from an Alabama vs. Florida SEC Title game.

Perhaps the most notable option has to do with the league’s TV deal. The SEC already has deep partnerships with the ESPN, with which is launched SEC Network years ago. Last year, it was reported that the CBS ceased negotiations with the league to renew its own contract. Disney, ESPN’s parent company, has its Investor Day today, which has many speculating about a big new deal between the league and network.

Of course, that may not be it at all. Plenty around the college football internet have weighed in with their ideas for what this could mean. Many of them are obviously not too serious.

We’ll find out whatever this big news is in a few short hours. The TV deal definitely makes the most sense given the timing, and is a significant deal for the future of the conference.

Check back for more at 6 p.m. ET when Sankey speaks to the media.

