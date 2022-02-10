The Spun

SEC Announces Massive Payouts For Schools: Fans React

Confetti falls after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship GameATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Confetti falls after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The SEC remains king in the world of college football, and possibly all of sports. And if the fact that the conference has won 12 national football titles since 2006 isn’t proof enough, the money should be.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, the SEC has announced that it is distributing $777.8 million to its member schools. At over $54 million per school, the payout is reportedly $10 million MORE than it was last year.

Dellenger also reported that the sum doesn’t even account for the extra $23 million that the schools received this past year to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19. In total, the SEC schools are each getting over $75 million.

To put into perspective just how big a payday that is, Dellenger pointed out that only 53 schools that participate in FBS have an entire athletics department budget of $77 million or more.

As you can imagine, fans can’t help but laugh at how obscenely wealthy the SEC is – or the appeal of wanting to join them, as Oklahoma and Texas are:

 

Still others believe that the obscene amount of money they’re making should be further reason for the SEC to start paying student-athletes a salary:

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper SEC jokefest without ribbing Vanderbilt a little bit:

The investment is clearly paying off though. In the past decade the SEC has won titles in far more than just college football and men’s basketball.

Since 2014, Vanderbilt, Florida and Mississippi State have all won their first national titles in baseball. South Carolina just won its first title in women’s basketball. Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss are thriving in golf.

The SEC is making money hand over fist right now. And they’re only going to make more once Oklahoma and Texas join the fold.

