SEC Announces Ole Miss-Texas A&M Has Been Postponed

Unfortunately, one of Saturday’s upcoming SEC games has already been postponed.

The Southeastern Conference announced via Twitter on Monday that Ole Miss-Texas A&M contest scheduled for this weekend will be postponed. The move comes due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Mississippi program.

Just a few days ago, the Rebels suspended all football operations because of the spread of the virus.

Here’s the full announcement:

“The Ole Miss at Texas A&M FB game of Dec. 12 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & quarantine of individuals within Ole Miss FB program. Rescheduling contingent on any cancellation of Dec. 19 games due to COVID, otherwise game will not be played,” the SEC tweeted on Monday.

NEWS | The Ole Miss at Texas A&M FB game of Dec. 12 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & quarantine of individuals within Ole Miss FB program. Rescheduling contingent on any cancellation of Dec. 19 games due to COVID, otherwise game will not be played. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 7, 2020

The conference continued by explaining that the rescheduling the game would depend on the events of this weekend and the next. If the SEC finds room for the teams to play on Dec. 19, then it’s possible fans might see the two programs meet. If not, the game will not be played.

Texas A&M needs to play another regular season game to strengthen their resume as much as possible. The Aggies found themselves at No. 5 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, on the outside looking in at their first playoff berth.

However, Alabama clinched the conference’s West division last Saturday, meaning Jimbo Fisher’s team won’t get a chance to compete for a conference title. Still, every game matters, so hopefully Texas A&M can find another regular season opponent to play.

For Ole Miss, the priority remains getting healthy. On the field, Lane Kiffin has led the Rebels (4-4) to a solid showing in 2020, but the team would love the chance to go over .500 this year for the first time since 2015.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the status of Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M.