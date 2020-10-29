It’s been a big day for college football championship games. Hours after the ACC Championship Game made its big announcement, the SEC has made a big announcement for their championship game.

On Thursday, the SEC announced the details of the 2020 SEC Championship Game. The game will officially be played on Saturday, December 19 at 8 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be broadcast on CBS.

A number of fans are excited for the announcement. The SEC Championship Game was initially slated for 4 p.m. EST, which many SEC fans objected to.

Last year’s SEC Championship Game was also played at 4 p.m. But now we get the big game in prime time.

As for who we’ll see in the game, it seems very likely that Alabama will be back as the SEC West’s representative for the fifth time in seven years.

The SEC East representative will be trickier to figure out out. Right now it looks like Georgia is in the driver’s seat, with Florida close on their heels.

Alabama has already beaten Georgia this year though, so we’ll either get a rematch or a unique matchup.

The Crimson Tide have not played against the Gators since the 2016 SEC Championship Game. Alabama easily won that one.

Perhaps the 2020 season will be different though. Both teams have terrific offenses and somewhat porous defenses.

Who will we see in the 2020 SEC Championship Game?