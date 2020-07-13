We’re going to have to wait a little bit longer for the SEC’s ultimate decision on the 2020 college football season.

SEC athletic directors met today in Birmingham to discuss a number of issues, most notably what course of action to take regarding fall sports. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already stated their plans to move to conference-only slates.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey called the meeting “productive” but cautioned that no official decisions have been made.

The league intends to wait a couple of more weeks before arriving at those.

“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” Sankey said. “In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: "We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us." https://t.co/7xY5MOy5Pt — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 13, 2020

Sankey also appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show moments ago and reiterated that the conference is not yet ready to consider a league-only schedule.

Sankey on conference-only play: “We are not at that destination.” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) July 13, 2020

No one expected the SEC to make a decision today. It is sobering to hear Sankey admit that the current COVID-19 landscape must improve, because it seems like things are trending downward when it comes to actually having a 2020 fall season.

“Ultimately, no one is playing football in the fall,” a high-ranking college official told Yahoo Sports‘ Pete Thamel. “It’s just a matter of how it unfolds. As soon one of the ‘autonomy five’ or Power Five conferences makes a decision, that’s going to end it.”