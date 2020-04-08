SEC Commissioner Addresses Timeline For 2020 Season

It is still very unclear where college football stands as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the state of the sport on The Paul Finebaum Show today.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump had a conference call with the commissioners of the country’s major pro sports leagues. While the NCAA was absent, his ideal timeline for the return of sports likely includes college football. He reportedly expressed hope that the NFL would be back, with fans in the stands, in time for the season.

Of course, just because we all want football back in September doesn’t mean it is realistic. Sankey says he is following the science and consulting with medical professionals and experts in the field before making any decisions. Right now, there needs to be significant improvement in the country before you can start packing 100,000 fans into stadiums this fall.

“We’re going to rely exactly on our public health officials and the people around our campuses communities to guide us to return to what we’ve known as normal,” Sankey told Finebaum earlier today. Everyone, from medical experts on campuses, to epidemiologists, to athletic trainers are being consulted. He also quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become a national figure for his work with the federal government on this issue.

SEC Commissioner @GregSankey asked when he thinks college sports will return. "The direct simple answer is the Dr. Fauci comment, "We will not determine the timeline, the virus will determine the timeline." — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 8, 2020

Sankey says SEC coaches are being looped in, but reiterated that the league is relying on the hard science before making any firm decisions. More on the potential timeline for a decision, via 247Sports:

“We’ll take the input from our coaching leaders … but we wanted to use the science information around the virus that’s being treated across the country and that’s guided how we’re living. When we understand more about those decision-making benchmarks, how do they inform our preparations. So people talk about six weeks or back to 10 weeks, I look at is as a range right now without looking at absolutes because there’s so much at the moment that’s not absolute.”

There are plenty of other questions to be answered. Will college football be comfortable playing games without fans? If schools don’t resume in-person classes for the fall semester, would schools still risk teams bringing players on campus?

There is still plenty to work out before we can come close to preparing for a season as usual.