SEC Commissioner Has Honest Admission On CFP Expansion Talks

The College Football Playoff committee met this week and left without any agreement on expanding the annual tournament. And judging by what SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said, expansions might not be coming soon.

Appearing on the Paul Finebaum Show, Sankey admitted that the committee feels fine with four teams right now. He explained that an option was brought up that might expand the playoff to 12 teams, but they ultimately couldn’t find common ground.

“We’re fine with four,” Sankey said. “But I have a responsibility to work with colleagues to identify a format that balances conference champion access and the best teams. 12 does add games but you cannot expand the playoffs without adding games… I think you’ll see a lot of conversations about allocating automatic bids for conference champions. I quest the wisdom of that approach…”

So the long and the short of it is that the 10 major conferences can’t find enough common ground on what the change will be. As a result, everything will stay the same for the time being.

The College Football Playoff has benefited the SEC more than any other conference to date. They’ve won it more than any other conference and are tied for the most appearances.

So the SEC probably isn’t rushing to change things unless it benefits them in a big way. Of course, that also means that any changes they want to make will probably face opposition from the other conferences too.

A lot of money is going to have to be put on the table in order to change the College Football Playoff. And that could take some time.

Will we see the College Football Playoff expand before the end of the decade?