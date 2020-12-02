SEC Commissioner Reacts To ACC’s Scheduling News

The ACC made waves on Tuesday when it announced changes to the schedule that, among other things, essentially gave bye weeks to Notre Dame and Clemson. The move has SEC commissioner Greg Sankey close to calling foul.

Speaking to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Sankey said he was surprised by the ACC announcement. He suggested that such a move might not have been made if Clemson and Notre Dame weren’t ranked in the top four in the College Football Playoff ranking.

“I was surprised to see the announcement,” Sankey said. “It begs one question: If their two most highly ranked teams were, for instance, [ranked] five and six in the CFP Rankings, would this decision have been made?”

Sankey went on to say that he would not be moving for the SEC to make a similar move. He reiterated that he is committed to have all SEC teams play 10 in-conference games this season.

SEC commissioner criticizes ACC for streamlining Clemson/ND path to ACC champ game/playoff. Says SEC will proudly play all its games. Is selection committee listening? https://t.co/39OfnJhYLg — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 2, 2020

This entire season has been a giant mess if we’re being honest about it. Each of the Power Five conferences have had their own unique challenges and bizarre handlings of the COVID-19 situation.

The SEC has seen a number of games rescheduled that they are still committed to playing. Meanwhile, the Big Ten is outright canceling games. That could cause major problems for their College Football Playoff contender, Ohio State.

If something happens that prevents the SEC from one teams into the CFP, they can only blame their own handling.

