SEC Commissioner Reacts To Big Ten, Pac-12 Decisions

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has issued a statement in response to the decisions made by the Big Ten and Pac-12 on Tuesday.

It’s been a tough day for college football fans everywhere. The Big Ten announced on Tuesday it has cancelled the fall football season as the conference hopes to play in the spring of 2021. The Pac-12 followed the Big Ten’s decision shortly thereafter.

Just three Power Five conferences remain committed to playing football this fall. There’s a reason to believe the decisions made by the Big Ten and SEC could influence other Power Five conference decision. But for now, the SEC is sticking to its fall football plan.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on Tuesday he “remains comfortable” with the plan the conference has in place to play football this fall. It certainly seems the SEC isn’t planning on making changes to the 2020 season anytime soon. Check out Sankey’s full statement in the tweet below.

Sankey is intrigued to learn about the medical facts the Big Ten and Pac-12 used to make their respective decisions to cancel the fall football season.

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” Sankey said in his statement. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes.”

The SEC is moving forward with the 2020 season as currently scheduled, despite Tuesday’s massive news.