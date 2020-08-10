SEC Commissioner Releases Statement On College Football Decision

The SEC seems all set to push forward with their football season even as other conferences contemplate canceling theirs.

On Monday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey gave an update on the conference’s efforts to move forward. Taking to Twitter, Sankey said that they have remained patient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and pointed to the many ways they’ve adapted to the situation.

Sankey highlighted the SEC’s decision to delay the first game, slow returns to practice and implement testing protocols as some of the things they’ve done right. But he conceded that some concerns remain and that he’s uncertain that the SEC can move forward with the season.

Ultimately, Sankey made it clear that the SEC is doing everything it can to ensure there is college football. He pledged that the SEC will not stop trying and will continue to care for student-athletes.

…Deveoped testing protocols…We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so…every day. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 10, 2020

It’s a pretty honest assessment. A lot can happen between now and late-September that can turn everything on its head.

But it’s clear from Sankey’s tweets that the SEC is going to do everything in its power to play. They already have tons of players, coaches and even the President backing their desire to play.

We may not know for a while if there really is a 2020 college football season. But it definitely looks like the SEC will be the last domino to fall.