SEC Commissioner Sends Warning To Mississippi About State Flag

On Thursday night, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sent a major message to the state of Mississippi regarding its flag.

Sankey said the conference will consider not playing SEC Championship events in the state of Mississippi – unless the state changes the flag. Mississippi’s flag includes the Confederate battle emblem.

Over the past few weeks, there have been calls for Mississippi to make a change. Now the most powerful conference in college football is doing the same.

“It is past time for change to be made for the flag for the state of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all,” Sankey said in a public statement.

“In the event there is no change, there will be consideration to precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed.”

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen wasn’t happy with the threat, but understands it’s time for change.

“We are disappointed that our student-athletes and coaches will potentially be affected by something outside of their control. At the same time, we understand and support commissioner Greg Sankey’s stand on the flag of the state of Mississippi. Mississippi State University is proud to be among the most diverse universities in the SEC,” the statement read.

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach have not offered a comment.