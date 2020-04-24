The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and it was chock full of notable picks.

One of the most notable aspects of the night was the sheer dominance the Southeastern Conference showed. Fifteen of the 32 players selected in the first round played for six schools in the SEC.

LSU led the pack with five players selected from their national championship winning team. They were followed by Alabama, who produced four – all on offense. The other seven SEC players drafted were split between Auburn, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Of the 17 non-SEC players that went in the draft, all but one hailed from a Power Five school. Utah State was the only Group of Five school to see a player drafted, when star QB Jordan Love went No. 26 overall to the Green Bay Packers.

Here is the breakdown of first round picks by conference:

SEC: 15 (tie) Big 12 / Big Ten: 5 (tie) ACC / Pac-12: 3 Mountain West: 1

1st round NFL Draft picks (32) by conference: 15 SEC

5 Big 12

5 Big Ten

3 ACC

3 Pac-12

1 Mountain West — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 24, 2020

The SEC has been the dominant conference in producing NFL talent for a while now. Though teams like Clemson, Oregon, USC, Ohio State and Oklahoma consistently churn out elite talents, they can’t carry their whole conferences on their shoulders.

While the SEC may not finish with the most total players drafted, they’re off to a good start with 223 picks left to go.

Is the SEC the best conference at producing NFL talent?