SEC Announces When Football Schedule Will Be Released

We won’t have to wait much longer for an official SEC football schedule announcement for the 2020 season.

The conference announced today that it will reveal its 2020 schedule tomorrow night in a special broadcast on SEC Network. It will get underway at 7 p.m. ET.

The SEC previously revealed the two added cross-divisional games for each team as part of a 10-game, league-only slate this fall. It was an announcement that was not without controversy.

After tomorrow night, we’ll have all the dates for a 2020 fall season the SEC insists it will play as scheduled.

SEC football is expected to start the weekend of September 26. The conference is one of three Power 5 leagues still aiming for a fall season, with the ACC and Big 12 being the others.

The AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt are all looking to play in the fall. Every other FBS conference, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, has canceled or postponed the 2020 season.

We’ll see if the SEC or any other leagues have to do the same in the coming weeks. For now, they are holding steady.