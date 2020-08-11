If any college football conference pushes forward this year, odds are that it will be SEC Football. Commissioner Greg Sankey threw some cold water on the idea that his league could play by itself on Monday.

With new revelations about some of the effects stemming from COVID-19, including a dangerous heart condition known as myocarditis, the 2020 college football season has been called back into question. The condition, which a number of Big Ten players have reportedly been diagnosed with, is now a major concern for school presidents around the country. The Big Ten is reportedly considering delaying or cancelling the season, with the Pac-12 potentially following suit.

The ACC, Big 12, and SEC are more up in the air. While it isn’t hard to imagine a world in which the SEC decides to go it alone for a year, commissioner Greg Sankey doesn’t think it is realistic. He discussed the situation on The Dan Patrick Show this morning.

“I don’t think that’s the right direction, really,” Sankey, who preached patience on Monday, told the show per 247. “ Could we? Certainly. So, there’s a difference between can you do something and should you do something in life. And so, we’re actually set up with our schedule, with our own health protocols, that we could if that was the circumstance; operate on our own. I’m not sure that’s the wisest direction, but you know, there’s been a lot of interesting things have happened since March in college sports.”

"We have a start date… I'd be encouraged by that. … We have a schedule… I'd be encouraged by that. … We're still here today. On Sunday, if I read social media I would have thought [it was over]." – SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on @dpshow https://t.co/RHtMbIPGF5 — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) August 11, 2020

Some have speculated that the SEC Football season could not only move forward, but do so with some additional teams in the mix, if other leagues are cancelled. The ACC is doing so with Notre Dame in the conference for the year.

Sankey shot down the idea of schools like Ohio State or Nebraska playing in the SEC, should the Big Ten cancel its season.

Commissioner of the SEC @GregSankey on whether he'd adopt teams from outside of the Conference for this year's football season. Watch live: https://t.co/Grp2WQV29s pic.twitter.com/S5dJpKOVdU — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 11, 2020

“There are probably any number of legal, contractual, media — I could just go down a list of reasons that that’s not quite practical,” he said. “So that that will be my answer, and avoiding any tortious interference claims on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday morning.”

The SEC football season definitely seems like the most likely to push forward this fall, but unless some other leagues like the ACC and Big 12 are also running, it doesn’t sound like Greg Sankey and his league are interested in being the only show in town.