SEC Commissioner Issues A Warning To Football Programs

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has reportedly sent out another stern memo to conference coaches and athletic directors, threatening fines and suspensions for those who break COVID-19 protocols.

According to ESPN, which obtained a copy of the memo, the document preached diligence as the conference attempts to complete its season amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Do not relax — and do not let those around you relax — because of a few weeks of success,” the memo reportedly said.

Recently, several SEC coaches were seen not wearing masks on the sideline during games. According to Sankey, such violations will result in six-figure fines moving forward.

Programs will be “assessed a $100,000 reduction in conference revenue.” and that penalty “will increase by $100,000 for each subsequent week of noncompliance.”

“The imposition of any reduction in Conference revenue for failure to substantially comply with or repeated disregard of the SEC masking requirement will be determined at the Commissioner’s discretion,” the memo states. “In addition, individuals who fail to comply with or disregard the masking requirement could be subject to penalties, including but not limited to, suspension for a specified period.”

Sankey’s second memo comes in the wake of the NFL dealing with a major outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization. The Titans’ Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed and this weekend’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills is in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the SEC has a full slate of seven conference games on tap, including Tennessee-Georgia and Florida-Texas A&M.

[ Associated Press ]