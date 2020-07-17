SEC Makes Decision On Scholarships For Athletes Who Elect Not To Participate In Fall Sports

Earlier this week, the SEC made an important decision regarding a trio of fall sports. The conference announced that volleyball, soccer and cross country competition are postponed through at least August 31.

The next order of business for the SEC was to figure out what to do with scholarships for athletes that elect not to participate this fall because of health concerns. On Friday, the conference released a statement on that matter.

SEC programs will honor the scholarships of student-athletes that choose not to play sports this fall, the league has announced. This is definitely the right move for all these schools involved.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on this decision, saying “SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times.”

The SEC will monitor this situation to see if it needs to honor spring athletes’ scholarships in similar fashion. Hopefully, the United States has a firm grip on the coronavirus by the start of the 2021 though.

Sankey has another important decision to make later this month. With college football technically set to begin at the start of September, he’ll have to figure out if the SEC wants to move to conference-only schedule or not. So far, the league has not joined the Big Ten and Pac-12.

College football fans will be collectively holding their breath until that announcement is made.

