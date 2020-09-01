CBS Announces Its Primetime SEC Games, Kickoff Times

The 2020 college football season is starting to take shape. While some smaller programs have already kicked off, the SEC football season is set for a Sept. 26 start. Today, CBS announced an early slate of games and kickoff times for the 2020 SEC on CBS.

So far, seven games have been selected, with six of them occurring in the first eight weeks of this shortened season. The final game is naturally the SEC Championship. In other weeks, the network is leaving things open, as the season plays out.

Reigning national champions LSU will be the focus of the first SEC on CBS game of the year. The Tigers host Mike Leach and Mississippi State in Week 1, which should be a fascinating game on a number of levels. That game kicks off in the traditional 3:30 p.m. ET slot.

LSU will be featured at least two more times on CBS, with Alabama matching them with three currently-scheduled appearances. Georgia is set for two appearances as of now. The full SEC on CBS lineup announced today:

The SEC on CBS Kickoff Times:



Sept. 26 – Miss. State at LSU, 3:30 pm ET

Oct. 3 – A&M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET

Oct. 17 – UGA at Alabama, 8 pm ET

Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET

Nov. 7 – UF vs. UGA 3:30 pm ET

Nov. 14 – Bama at LSU, 6 pm ET

Dec. 19 – SEC Champ Game, time TBD — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 1, 2020

As of now, games are to be announced for Oct. 10, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, Nov. 28, and Dec. 5. The SEC Championship has been pushed back a few weeks, to allow for potential postponed games and give the league some much-needed flexibility.

“CBS selected games in six of the first eight weeks,” the network says in its press release. “For the remaining games on the schedule, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.”

Even with all that is going on, expectations are very high for SEC football this year. Without the Big Ten and Pac-12 playing this fall, it seems very likely that we could see multiple SEC teams crash the four-team College Football Playoff. Given the unprecedented nature of this season, it is really hard to know how things will play out though, especially with the SEC going to league-only play.