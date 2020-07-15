SEC Head Coach Pokes Fun At President Donald Trump

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump made headlines when he confused Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s first name.

He called Nick Saban ‘Lou’, confusing the six-time national champion with former Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos head coach Lou Saban. The latter passed away in 2009.

“Really successful coach,” Trump said this week. “Beat Alabama, like six in a row, but we won’t even mention that. As he said … because of that, maybe we got ‘em Lou Saban. … And he’s great, Lou Saban, what a great job he’s done.”

Just a few days later, new Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz offered an incredible comment. He asked if Lou Saban or Nick Saban would be coaching Alabama if the SEC moves to conference-only play.

“”If we play a conference-only schedule will Lou Saban or Nick Saban coach Alabama?” he asked via Dave Matter.

Nick Saban’s middle name is actually “Lou,” but it would be surprising for the president to know that about him.

Drinkwitz is headed into his first season as thee head coach at Missouri. He only spent one season as a head coach prior to landing his job with the Tigers.

While he only coached one season, it was quite a season. He led Appalachian State to a 12-1 record and a No. 20 ranking in college football.

Can he finally lead Missouri back to prominence in the SEC?