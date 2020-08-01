SEC Issues Statement After Leaked Phone Call Showed Player Concerns

The SEC held a phone call with student-athletes this week to address player concerns about the 2020 season. The audio has since been leaked, exposing major flaws with the SEC’s fall plans.

During the call, one student-athlete asked if a 2020 season was worth it given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. Unfortunately, the conference couldn’t provide a clear answer to the question.

Another athletes addressed his concerns with being in classrooms with students who may not be taking the pandemic seriously. Fortunately, the SEC actually had an answer. Though, it was about as vague as an answer can be.

The leaked audio simply offers more uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season. The SEC isn’t alone is being unable to provide answers and thorough protocol for student-athletes for sports in the fall. But that isn’t stopping college football from moving forward with a 2020 season. The SEC has released a statement to address its phone call with student-athletes this week, as seen below.

The SEC never intended for the audio from the call with student-athletes this week to be released, as pointed out in the conference’s statement.

“The calls are intended to be confidential to encourage honest conversation,” the statement reads.

The conference also pointed out that student-athlete’s concerns will help the SEC adjust and adapt to the circumstances.

“The information we gather while engaging with student-athletes helps inform Conference decisions and provides an opportunity to share information with our campus leaders to further enhance our continuing support of the student-athlete experience,” the statement continues.

The SEC, along with over college football conferences, will have to move quickly to implement protocol for the 2020 season in light of the pandemic.