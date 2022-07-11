SEC Reportedly Makes Decision On Conference Expansion

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The arms race between the SEC and Big Ten may be slowing down here for a bit.

Earlier this month, USC and UCLA jumped ship and left the Pac-12 behind for the more financially-successful Big Ten.

There was a belief the SEC could look at adding a couple more teams to out-pace the Big Ten.

However, it doesn't sound like the conference's leaders are interested in further expansion right now. In other words, the SEC is happy with what it's got.

“We’re positioned at 16 (teams) for a robust future,” an SEC athletic director told Saturday Down South. “The need just isn’t there.”

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports is able to confirm Saturday Down South's report - the SEC is staying put at 16 teams for now.

There had been rumors the SEC could look to add schools like Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame or Miami. Extending to the West Coast and adding Oregon was even speculated about.

But the SEC clearly likes what it currently has, which definitely makes sense.

The conference will add both Oklahoma and Texas in a couple years. On paper, it'll be the strongest conference, even after the Big Ten's USC and UCLA additions.

The SEC is in good shape.