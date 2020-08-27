SEC Announces New Start Dates, Schedules For 5 Fall Sports

The SEC is pushing forward with fall sports, and that isn’t just limited to football. Today, the league announced new schedules and timetables for cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, and volleyball.

SEC football will begin on Sept. 26, the league previously announced. It elected to go with a conference-only slate of 10 games, announcing the new schedules earlier this month. Now, we have more info on the rest of the fall sports lineup as well.

Cross country will be the first SEC sport out of the gates, with the season beginning on Sept. 11. That season will run through Oct. 23, with teams competing in a minimum of two and maximum of three events, before conference championships.

Men’s and women’s soccer start a week later, on Sept. 18, running through Nov. 8. Teams will play eight regular season games before the SEC Tournament.

News from the SEC: New start dates & fall schedules for cross country, volleyball, soccer pic.twitter.com/fuuowXNjrI — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 27, 2020

Golf and tennis season won’t start until Oct. 1 at the earliest, per the new release. Teams will play in up to three events, and will be limited to events featuring other SEC programs, and schools in “the school’s geographic region.”

Volleyball appears to be the final fall sport to start, with an Oct. 16 weekend start date, and six weeks of matches leading up to Nov. 27.

Among FBS football conferences, the ACC and Big 12 are the only other Power Five leagues set to participate this fall. The AAC, Conference USA, and Sun Belt are also playing their seasons, along with some independents including Notre Dame (which will be an ACC football program this fall), BYU, and Army.