Vanderbilt football linebacker Dimitri Moore, who previously said he was opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, has changed his mind.

On August 15, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason confirmed that Moore was one of several Commodores who were opting out of the upcoming season. His change of heart is a major boost to the Vandy defense.

Last season, Moore led the Commodores with 99 tackles. He enters this year as a candidate for the Butkus Award and a potential 2021 NFL Draft pick.

Moore announced he would be playing this fall in an Instagram post this afternoon, explaining his reasoning for changing his mind.

“After my grandfather’s passing from COVID-19, I made a decision to opt out of the upcoming football season,” Moore wrote. “Since then, I have done more research and had many conversations with doctors and medical personnel. I look forward to returning to the program and playing this season, and I have made this decision on my own. As a team, we are responsible for our actions and hold each other accountable within our environment. I have trust and confidence in Vanderbilt’s testing abilities and safety protocols.”

Vanderbilt football is set to open up the 2020 season against Texas A&M on September 26. The Commodores went 3-9 in 2019.

[ The Tennesseean ]