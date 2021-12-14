Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler officially announced on Monday night that he’ll be continuing his career in the SEC.

Rattler committed to South Carolina, he shared on Twitter moments ago. The former five-star recruit will be eligible immediately for the Gamecocks in 2021.

“Excited for the next chapter!” Rattler wrote.

Rattler entered the transfer portal two weeks ago. The onetime top recruit started for Oklahoma in 2020, throwing for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Rattler began the 2021 season as a Heisman Trophy candidate and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, after an up-and-down start to the year, he was replaced as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback by five-star freshman Caleb Williams.

In the Sooners’ final six games of the regular season, Rattler attempted only 12 passes. He finished the season with 1,483 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

While Rattler’s Oklahoma tenure surely didn’t go as planned, he still possesses immense physical gifts and could benefit greatly from a fresh start. He will be joined at South Carolina by his former Sooner teammate, tight end Austin Stogner, who also announced a commitment to the Gamecocks Monday night.

Both players will reunite with South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, who was the associate head coach at OU from 2018-2020.