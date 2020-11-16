The Spun

Breaking: South Carolina Makes Decision On Will Muschamp

Close shot of Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks.COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks watches on before their game against Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Will Muschamp’s time as South Carolina’s head coach has come to an end.

The Gamecocks have fired their head coach on Sunday evening, according to multiple reports. South Carolina lost to Ole Miss on Saturday night, dropping to 2-5 on the season.

Multiple college football insiders have confirmed that Muschamp has been fired.

The Gamecocks’ head coach is owed a big-time buyout.

Josh Kendall of The Athletic had details on the buyout number:

Will Muschamp’s buyout is just north of $13 million. It was cut slightly as part of the most recent amendment to his contract. There had been growing concern among school officials and supporters that continued fan apathy could cost South Carolina more.

That’s a lot of money.

However, South Carolina clearly feels that it’s necessary.

The Gamecocks have underachieved under Muschamp. It will be interesting to see who the SEC program targets next.


