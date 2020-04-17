2019 SEC Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Leaving For New Job

After coaching a stagnant offense in the final weeks of the 2019 season, offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon was allowed to stay on Will Muschamp’s staff, but was demoted to wide receivers coach in December. Head coach Will Muschamp brought on former Georgia OC and Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo to take over the offense.

But it looks like McClendon has no plans on sticking around to coach wide receivers for the Gamecocks next season. According to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop, McClendon is leaving South Carolina to become the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Oregon.

McClendon got his coaching career at his alma mater Georgia as a grad assistant in 2007. He spent five years as Mark Richt’s running backs coach and worked his way up to assistant head coach. McClendon served as Georgia’s interim head coach for the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl after Richt’s departure.

Rather than follow Richt to Miami though, McClendon stayed in the SEC and joined Will Muschamp at South Carolina. He spent three years as receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator before being promoted to sole OC in 2019. After the offense proved anemic in 2019, changes needed to be made in Columbia.

Fortunately for Bryan McClendon, he appears to have found the right place at the right time. Oregon’s wide receivers coach position was vacated in January when Mike Johnson join Mississippi State.

Meanwhile, former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is replacing Marcus Arroyo as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Arroyo accepted the head coaching job at UNLV.

Given that McClendon is going from an SEC East minnow to the reigning Pac-12 champion, it looks like he’s well-positioned for more success in 2020.

