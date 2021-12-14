College Football World Reacts To Spencer Rattler News

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler became one of hottest names on the market when he entered the transfer portal at the end of the Sooners’ 2021 regular season.

On Monday, he announced his next step in college football.

From his personal Twitter account, Rattler shared that he would be transferring to South Carolina. The Gamecocks were sorely in need of a new signal-caller and seem to have found one with the 2021 preseason Heisman favorite.

Rattler’s year at Oklahoma went off the rails in the middle of this season, when his poor play led Lincoln Riley to bench him in favor of highly touted, dual-threat freshman Caleb Williams. Rattler didn’t see significant action on the field after he was sidelined on Oct. 9 in the Red River Showdown against Texas.

Now he’ll get the chance to become a Power-Five starter once again at South Carolina.

“Excited for the next chapter!” Rattler wrote.

South Carolina might seem like a slightly strange choice for Rattler, considering he’s from Phoenix, Arizona. At one point, reports earlier this month connected him to Arizona State.

However, the Gamecocks will offer Rattler an opportunity to come in and play immediately. Three different quarterbacks (Luke Doty, Jason Brown and graduate assistant Zeb Noland) saw significant time at the position, but none impressed enough to grab hold of the job next year.

Nevertheless, the college football world was shocked to see Rattler’s announcement on Monday.

Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler has committed to transfer to South Carolina. Huge for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 14, 2021

Well now. Shane Beamer reunites with Spencer Rattler. https://t.co/jEIRF9LKUz — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 14, 2021

Wow. Spencer Rattler coming to the SEC. https://t.co/SqbAZOwXjZ — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 14, 2021

Yo this is what I’ve been talking about!! @CoachSBeamer doing the thing!! Let’s Go #Gamecocks https://t.co/g4Iaw9MRUP — Pastor Corey Miller (@pastorofpain) December 14, 2021

Oh we lit lit https://t.co/KUFL6kWzcu — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) December 14, 2021

What Beamer has accomplished in a calendar year is truly amazing. 6 wins & a bowl game with 3 diff QBs in your first year… Now this. The leadership, success & excitement around this prog are all b/c of him. Regardless of how SR plays it’s a HUGE get + shows where SC is headed https://t.co/8IiUJeE48N — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) December 14, 2021

Rattler will get the chance to re-unite with Shane Beamer, who fought through an up-and-down first year in Columbia to lead the Gamecocks to a 6-6 record. The two worked together at Oklahoma, where Beamer served as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach from 2018-20.

With a former five-star quarterback under center, South Carolina will be a team to watch in the SEC East next season.