College Basketball World Reacts To Big GG Jackson News

t fCOLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 08: A basketball with the South Carolina Gamecocks logo before their game against the Houston Cougars at Colonial Life Arena on December 08, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The college basketball world is abuzz with the news that five-star G.G. Jackson, the No. 2 player in the 2023 class, is reportedly set to decommit from North Carolina.

Jackson is expected to flip from the Tar Heels to South Carolina and reclassify to enroll at his in-state school this fall. He'll suit up for the Gamecocks next season.

There had been whispers that the 6-foot-8 Jackson was wavering on his UNC commitment over the last few weeks, and now a change of heart seems imminent. Landing him is a major coup for first-year South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris.

College hoops fans are discussing what Jackson's decision means, with many UNC fans having made peace with the news and getting ready to move on.

Jackson will join an incoming South Carolina class that also includes three-star freshmen Daniel Hankins-Sanford and Zachary Davis.

Additionally, the Gamecocks are bringing in five transfers, including Ohio State point guard Meechie Johnson and Illinois big man Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.