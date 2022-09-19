College Football Coach Apologizes For Female Athlete Controversy

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has apologized for shouting "get off the field" at a group of female athletes who were being honored during Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The university had invited all female athletes to the field during a television timeout between the first and second quarters of the game against Georgia. Their presence was meant to honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

However, as the contingent lingered in the end zone, ESPN cameras captured Beamer yelling on the sideline for them to leave.

"I apologize to anyone that I offended," Beamer said, via the Washington Post. "That was just my initial reaction.”

Beamer explained that he was not made aware of the ceremony beforehand and provided further reasoning for his reaction.

“We send our offense out there to go for it,” Beamer said. “They’re on the line of scrimmage. Georgia is able to see the formation that we’re in. We did what we were asked to do and we were not able to snap the football. I look down in the end zone and I see why. My first initial reaction was to yell, ‘Get off the field.’ I had no idea who was down there.”

Georgia, which went on to win 48-7, was leading 14-0 at the time with the Gamecocks facing 4th-and-9 to begin the second quarter.

South Carolina women's soccer player Jyllissa Harris called out the planning of the ceremony in a tweet on Sunday.

She then went on to say she did not fault Beamer for his shouting and that the coach has been "nothing but supportive" of female athletes.

"Very well said! Like you said there is just still work to do! Coach Beamer however was coaching in the heat of the game and has been nothing but supportive of female sports," Harris wrote.

The 45-year-old Beamer also defended his record as an advocate for women's sports.

"I’m at as many women’s athletic events here at Carolina as I possibly can be because I believe in them and support them," he said. "Anyone who thinks otherwise surely doesn’t know me.”