College Football Insiders Believe SEC Coach Will Be Fired

We could end up seeing a major coaching shakeup within the SEC East following the conclusion of college football’s 2020 season.

College football insiders Stewart Mandel and Bruce Feldman are hearing South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp will eventually be fired. It’s just a matter of when, not if.

“In any other year, Will Muschamp might have been fired this morning or this afternoon,” Mandel said on “The Audible” podcast regarding the Muschamp rumors, via Saturday Down South. “He’s done. We’re not even going to wait until the end of the season. It’s not even certain that they actually will go through with firing him.”

South Carolina would’ve likely already fired Muschamp if this was any other year. But the pandemic has certainly thrown a wrench in those plans. Either way, Muschamp’s days in South Carolina seem limited at the moment, unless he can turn things around this season.

“Unless they show some real signs of optimism in the last stretch, I don’t know how they go on with Muschamp going forward,” Feldman responded. “There’s a lot of skepticism about whether he can get it done as an SEC head coach and I’m not sure there’s enough reason now to be sold on him.”

Will Muschamp simply hasn’t been good enough, especially in the powerhouse SEC.

The Gamecocks are capable of becoming a prominent program, thanks to their location and history.

South Carolina may look to make a coaching change once the 2020 season is in the books.