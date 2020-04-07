The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Analyst Names College Football’s Hardest 2020 Schedule

South Carolina football players celebrating during a college football game.COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 01: Bryan Edwards #89 and Deebo Samuel #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate following a touchdown reception by Edwards during their game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Reader Interactions


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.